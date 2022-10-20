“I want to see volunteers being brought back” – Minister Heather Humphreys on citizen’s information services

A report into the role carried out by volunteers in the citizen’s information services has been requested by Minister Heather Humphreys.

Speaking on KCLR Live this morning the Minister confirmed she has met with the CEO and the Chairperson after concerns were raised over the service delivery since the pandemic.

Minister Humphreys says she’s made it clear what she wants to see:

“I don’t want to see offices closed and I want to see volunteers being brought back and I’ve also appointed a board member to the board of citizens information from Volunteering Ireland,” she added.