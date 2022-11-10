Iarnrod Eireann and Transport Minister need to decide what they’re going to do about Bagenalstown Train Station says Colin Rea

Iarnrod Eireann and the Transport Minister need to come to a decision about what they want to do for people in Bagenalstown.

So says Colin Rea of the local Chamber who says solutions need to be found around the train station which remains unmanned with no toilet facilities open to passengers.

Colin says there is an offer of community funding for locals to take over the building but many don’t feel that is the answer

“It isn’t the solution, it’s probably isn’t fair either because you’re back to kind of the volunteers again to do the work and there’s only so much you can give as well and time, really I think it really needs to go back to the Minister for Transport and Iarnrod Eireann and they really need to think about what they’re going to do for us,” said Colin.