There will be some disappointment locally on the results of the latest Irish Business Against Litter (IBAL) survey.

Kilkenny has fallen back from second place to 16th in the ranking of 40 towns and cities across the country though it’s been declared ‘Clean to European Norms’.

While no improvement has been found in Carlow which retains its ‘moderately littered’ status, in the 33rd spot.

The An Taisce report for Kilkenny states; “It will be a disappointment to all concerned that there were just four top ranking sites this time around in Kilkenny. There were several which just missed this grade – easily achievable with a little extra care and attention e.g. McDonagh Junction Shopping Centre / Ionad Fag Anseo Bring Centre / McDonagh / Kilkenny Train Station. The presence of a couple of seriously littered sites – at Lidl Smithsland – will have brought down the overall grade but both of these should be an easy fix.”

It’s comments on Carlow note; “The dearth of top ranking sites has prevented Carlow from being placed higher in the rankings. Even if some of the moderately littered sites shifted upwards, it could impact the overall ranking. Carlow Town Park wasn’t just very good with regards to litter, but it is a wonderful expanse of green space with plenty of amenities within. The Bottle Bank, Town Hall Car Park and Carlow Train Station were the most heavily littered, followed by Barrowtrack River Barrow Walk and Mr Price – the latter has rarely been anything but heavily littered.”

2025 IBAL ANTI-LITTER LEAGUE – 1st ROUND RESULTS