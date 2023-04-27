KCLR NewsNews & Sport
If you’re due to use the N80 through Carlow this morning, you may need extra journey time.
Carlow County Council will be carrying out roadworks between 10am until 1pm on the route at Kilgraney, between Whitemills and Kilbride Cross.
Stop / go traffic management will be operation for this time.
You’re advised to take into account possible delays.