“I’m here and I’m very happy and safe but my heart is breaking” says Ukrainian woman who’s arrived in Kilkenny

A Ukrainian woman who’s fled the war says what’s happening in her home country is beyond her worst nightmares.

Tetiana Kushchkic was working as an interpreter for the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe with Kilkennyman Frank Flood.

He helped her to come to Ireland with her son and she’s been put up by a local family.

Tetiana’s told Sue Nunn on last evening’s The Way It Is that she’s grateful to be safe in Kilkenny but can’t forget all the people left behind.

She added that she loved her life in Ukraine and the progress her country was making in becoming a democratic modern society before it was taken away from them by the war.

Listen to the conversation here in full:

While Co Carlow based Jacqui McNabb has others from Ukraine due to stay at her family home …

More than one-and-a-half million people have fled Ukraine in the past two weeks.

Several locals have already offered accommodation and you’re being reminded that if you can then offers of spare rooms or entire properties can be made online at RedCross.ie

Secretary-General of the Irish Red Cross, Liam O’Dwyer, says those who pledge accommodation should receive a follow-up phone call in the coming days.

It’s as we’ve been following the journey of a Carlow student bidding to get out of Ukraine (see here).