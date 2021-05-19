Increase in findings of cannabis sweets in Carlow and Kilkenny

Cannabis sweets are becoming a problem in Carlow and Kilkenny.

A batch of the confectionary, which was packaged to look like well-known brands but was actually infused with the drug, was seized during a planned search of a house in County Carlow.

There has been a noted increase in the seizure of these types of drugs in Waterford & Kilkenny-Carlow Garda Divisions this year.

A number of children at various points of the country, some as young as three, have had to be rushed to hospital after eating these types of sweets accidentally.