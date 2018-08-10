Industrial action looks to be off the table for home help workers

Home Help workers are getting a bit of a boost.

Discussions have been taking place between the HSE, SIPTU & the Workplace Relations Commission & last evening concluded with an agreement that additional hours will be provided and travel time included in payment for those working in home help.

Goresbridge man & trade unionist Denis Hynes was at the negotiation table & has been telling KCLR News those employed in the sector were considering striking but that it looks like industrial action’s now off the table as ballots go back to the staff.

Additional hours are to be provided for home help services helping to increase the service that clients & the elderly receive. Also proposals include payment for the time workers travel between clients. Already 800 extra home help workers have been secured as well as 800 additional hours for home help.