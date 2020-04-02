Infectious Disease specialist says we need to change our Coronavirus testing policy

An infectious disease specialist believes we need to change our coronavirus testing policy.

14 more people have died from the virus and 212 additional cases have been confirmed.

126 people have been admitted to the ICU to date.

Infections disease physician Paddy Mallon believes our testing needs to be more focused on healthcare workers and nursing homes and less on the general community.

He says this would be more effective.

“I think so, focus your testing where you’re going to get the most benefit from it, and the most benefit you’re going to get is to maintain as many people as you can in the healthcare service to work as well, and also ensuring that our nursing homes are left safe and we can protect the the elderly so they don’t have to be in hospital”.

Meanwhile the Health Minister says he doesn’t want to leave the current restrictions in place for a long time.

But Simon Harris says it’s still not clear if they will be lifted on April 13th.