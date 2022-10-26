Information event for large solar farm proposed in Thomastown area of Co Kilkenny

A local Councillor is advising those in the Thomastown area to go to an information event for a large solar farm being planned for the area.

Lightsource bp will be outlining their proposal to fund, develop and build a 68MWac solar installation on 268 acres of land near Castlegarden and Cloghscregg

It’s at The Long Man in Kilfane today (Wednesday) from 2pm to 8pm.

Cllr Patrick O’Neill says the best thing locals can do if get as much information about it as possible:

“It’s important that everyone knows what’s going around them, engages with the process. I suppose its an opportunity now for the company to propose their plans for those that are going to be living nearby. And for people that have any questions that they might want to ask”