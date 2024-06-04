An interactive map to facilitate access to 442 publicly-funded drug treatment and family support services has been launched.

The Minister for Public Health, Wellbeing and the National Drugs Strategy Colm Burke has officially unveiled the online tool, a partnership between the Department of Health and the Health Research Board.

It’s the first visual database of such services and includes those provided directly by the Health Service Executive (HSE) or community based organisations and residential services funded via the HSE.

Among them are a range in Kilkenny city and county as well as Carlow town and county – view it in full here.

Minister Burke said; “This map is an excellent resource that facilitates individuals to identify and access drug services in the community. People using the database will be directed to services in their community, in line with the Slaintecare principles of delivering the right care in the right place at the right time.

“Enhancing access to and delivery of drugs services in the community is a strategic priority in the national drug strategy. Considerable resources have been invested in increasing provision of drug services in recent years. This map is a further initiative to help individuals to navigate and access the wide range of services that are now available for problematic drug and alcohol use.

“I want to thank the Health Research Board for their work on this vital resource which will be an invaluable aid to the newly established HSE Health Regions. It will support more informed decision making and service planning of drug and alcohol services across the six regions. I also acknowledge the support of the HSE and the many voluntary and community organisations whose services are featured in the map.”