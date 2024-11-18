Gardai are appealing for help in their investigation of a burglary of tools from a shed in Borris in County Carlow earlier this month.

It took place sometime between 10pm on the evening of Tuesday (5th of November), and 8:20am on the following (Wednesday) morning.

A jeep had also been stolen, but has since been recovered by Gardaí.

Sgt. Conor Egan has more; “The side window of the shed was prised open and a silver coloured Toyota Land Cruiser Jeep with a partial registration number of 03 TN was stolen from the shed, also stolen from the shed was an assortment of tools comprising a Milwakee consaw, a Milwakee mini-grinder, a Milwakee welder and Milwakee tools, we’re anxious to hear from any witnesses that might have seen anything of a suspicious nature around the Currane area of Borris between those dates”.

Anybody with information is asked to please contact Bagenalstown Garda Station on 059 9774120.