Gardai in Carlow are investigating criminal damage to two retail premises on Upper Tullow Street that occurred on the night of Sunday, March 30th.

At approximately 11:00 pm, the windows of both premises were damaged. The alarm in one of the businesses was activated at 11:06 pm, prompting an immediate response from Gardai. Upon arrival, officers discovered damage to the glass on the front door of one of the stores.

ADVERTISEMENT

CCTV footage from the area showed one of the windows being broken around the same time, although no entry was gained to either of the premises.

Gardai are appealing to the public for any witnesses, as well as anyone with CCTV, dashcam footage, or any other information, to contact them. They can be reached at 059 9136620.