Investigation underway into how a bus hit a bridge on Kilkenny Waterford border

An investigation’s underway into how a Bus Eireann vehicle hit a low bridge on the Kilkenny / Waterford on Saturday morning.

A representative for the business has confirmed to KCLR News that the incident, involving an Expressway coach travelling from Waterford to Limerick, happened just before 8am.

There were seven passengers on board, some had minor injuries not requiring medical attention.

Company managers attended the scene with Gardaí, emergency services were not required and passengers were transferred to another coach.

In a statement Bus Eireann says safety is their priority – it adds this was a regrettable incident and a full investigation is underway.