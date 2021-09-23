Ireland needs an attitude change when it comes to employment and disability says Kilkenny councillor

A local councillor says we need to do more than just be kind and contribute to fundraisers if we want to really improve the lives of people with disabilities.

A report has found that Ireland has one of the lowest rate of employment among disabled people in Europe.

The ESRI says it’s because of a lack of supports available for those who want to progress from second to third-level education and into work.

Green Cllr Maria Dollard has worked extensively in the sector and says Ireland needs an attitude change.

