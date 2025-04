Ireland is basking in sunshine today, with temperatures expected to soar to 21 degrees – making it the hottest day of the year so far and even hotter than parts of Ibiza.

The West of the country will enjoy the highest temperatures today, but according to Alan O’Reilly of Carlow Weather, the East is set to heat up tomorrow.

ADVERTISEMENT

The mini heatwave comes as a welcome break from the recent unsettled conditions, with clear skies, light breezes, and plenty of sunshine forecast to continue into the weekend.