An Ireland South MEP from our locality is calling for a get-tough approach on motorists caught doing excessive speeds on rural roads.

The plea from Cynthia Ní Mhurchú, who sits on the EU Transport Committee, comes as Garda figures show more than €32million euro was collected in fines from speed vans between January 2023 and the 8th of June this year.

€765,440 of this was collected in our two counties.

MEP Ní Mhurchú also says speed cameras are operating at a loss.

She joined our Brian Redmond on The KCLR Daily – if you missed that conversation, listen back here;

Meanwhile, Gardaí locally have told KCLR News that during yesterday’s National Slow Down operation some of those clocked on our roads included an unaccompanied learner driver doing 173km on the M9, another motorway motorist at 145km was arrested for drug-driving while a third on the N81 in Carlow was moving at 107km in an 80 zone.