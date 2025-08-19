UPDATE: 10am, 19th Aug: Heather Humphreys has now also confirmed she’s seeking the Fine Gael nomination.

Earlier story:

ADVERTISEMENT

Ireland South MEP Sean Kelly’s confirmed he is seeking the Fine Gael nomination to enter the race to the Áras.

In a statement to KCLR News he says he’s reflected and given serious consideration to it in the days following Mairead McGuinness’ unfortunate withdrawal as the party’s candidate.

He now believes the time is right to put himself forward for what his calls ‘this enormously important role’.

Last night the FG executive agreed to launch a two-week nomination process to select a new candidate with Kelly and former Minister Heather Humphreys considered the front-runners.

Statement in full

“In the days following Mairead McGuinness’ unfortunate withdrawal as Fine Gael’s candidate for President of Ireland on health grounds, I have reflected and given serious consideration to the possibility of seeking the Fine Gael nomination.

After discussing it with my family and supporters, and in light of these changed circumstances, I believe the time is right to put myself forward for this enormously important role.

As someone who has devoted my life to serving communities across Ireland, as a teacher, as President of the GAA, and for the past sixteen years as MEP for Ireland South, I am confident that I can represent the country with integrity, inclusiveness, and a commitment to our communities. To be entrusted with that honour would be the greatest privilege of my life.

I take this opportunity to particularly thank my constituents in Ireland South for their unwavering support over the years and their encouragement in recent days.

I look forward to the nomination process and to any contest that may follow. A competitive selection process is good for Fine Gael, and it will ensure that we are best placed heading into this vitally important election.”

Meanwhile, fellow European Parliament representative for the region, Billy Kelleher, is calling on Fianna Fáil to set up an urgent meeting to discuss its plans for the presidential race.

He’s written to the Cathaoirleach asking him to convene a meeting and says as it stands the parliamentary party isn’t due to meet until mid-September at the earliest, a timeline he says is ‘too late in the day’ for them to discuss the possible selection of a candidate.