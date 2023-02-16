Irish Cancer Society offering free health check-ups in Carlow town again today

Locals in Carlow can get a free health check-up today.

The Irish Cancer Society has another free walk-in health checks in Fairgreen Shopping Centre as part of the ‘Your Health Matters’ Roadshow.

Nurses were on site yesterday and will continue today from 9am to 6pm.

They will do a blood pressure check, body mass index and carbon monoxide readings and offer information on cancer prevention, screening and ways to help spot the early signs of cancer.

It’ll only take about 15 minutes and they can refer you on to a GP if needed.