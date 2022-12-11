Irish Civil War executions film to be screened in Kilkenny today

A film is being screened in Kilkenny today on the civil war executions.

“Dear Mother”, a film written and directed by Kevin Hughes is being shown in the Homerule Club from 7pm as well as a talk by Larry Scanlon called “Forgetting To Remember”.

Larry, who’s part of the Kilkenny Historical Re-enactment Group explains some elements of the film,

“He applied for him and was given access to the actual cells at the barracks and theres a fim called Dera Mother. Thats John Murphy’s letter that Kevin has based a 24 minute long film on. Its amazing.”