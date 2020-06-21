Irish Kidney Association need your donations

A fundraising walk will taking place locally today in aid of the Irish Kidney Association.

Anyone who would like to take part can walk from Graiguenamanagh to St Mullins from 11am this morning.

Participants are being asked to donate a €10 euro registration fee online and can choose to walk, run or jog 2.5km, 5km or 10km.

Speaking to KCLR, Chairperson of the Kilkenny branch John Lacey says the virus had a big impact on their fundraising campaigns.