If you’re heading to the Oasis concerts in Dublin this weekend you could avail of extra rail services.

Iarnróid Eireann’s added to its usual timetable for all trains to and from Heuston, including those served on the local line, including;

10:15 Waterford to Dublin Heuston (Saturday only)

10:45 Waterford to Dublin Heuston (Sunday only)

Some have already booked out, with passengers advised to book online as early as possible.

Barry Kenny, spokesperson for Irish Rail, says people should be able to see the end of the concert and get home.