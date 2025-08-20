Irish Rail says it’s working on funding to restore the catering trolley service on trains.

The travel company says it has a preferred supplier to operate the food and drink carts, which were removed at the start of the Covid pandemic.

Spokesperson Jane Cregan, says they know it’s something customers want to see reinstated: ”We are working on it. It’s back on Belfast and Cork services but we hope to expand this across the board soon. I’m confident and hopeful we’ll have it soon but I don’t have an exact date yet.”