The chair of Irish Rail says introducing new fleets of trains will increase capacity across the national networks.

The All-Island Strategic Rail Review is a plan to increase connectivity by 2050 – which Irish Rail says it is committed to delivering.

The body says a priority is ensuring there are double tracks around the island, which would decrease journey times.

Steve Murphy is chair of Irish Rail – he says new carriages would increase capacity everywhere: It would increase capacity and we aim to have more frequency with not just hourly but half hourly services.”