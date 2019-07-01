KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Irish Rail passes CCTV footage from Bagenalstown Train Station to Gardaí
Irish Rail says they have now passed CCTV footage from Bagenalstown Train Station onto the Gardaí to investigate.
It relates to last Thursdays protest over the company’s decision to no longer staff the station.
Irish Rail claims demonstrators stopped the doors of the train from closing, delaying its departure from the station.
Jane Cregan says it’s in the hands of the Gardaí now as to whether it will be pursued.