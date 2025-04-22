The Irish tricolour was proudly raised over Duckett’s Grove Castle in Carlow yesterday in a moving tribute to those who fought for Irish freedom during the War of Independence. The ceremony marked the Easter Weekend and acknowledged the castle’s historical role in Ireland’s struggle for independence.

Over a century ago, Duckett’s Grove served as a training camp for IRA Volunteers, becoming a quiet but significant site in the fight against British rule. The raising of the national flag is seen as a symbolic gesture to honour the courage and sacrifice of those who once trained within its grounds.

Speaking to KCLR News, Cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council, Fergal Browne, reflected on the importance of the occasion. “Duckett’s Grove holds a powerful place in our local and national memory,” he said. “Raising the tricolour here reminds us of the resilience and bravery of those who came before us. It’s a fitting tribute, especially at Easter, when we remember the spirit of 1916 and all that followed.”

Councillor Browne also revealed that further developments are planned for the historic site in the coming weeks, aimed at enhancing public engagement and preserving its legacy. While details are yet to be fully announced, the initiatives are expected to include improvements to visitor facilities and new interpretive features telling the story of Duckett’s Grove during the War of Independence.