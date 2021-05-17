Irish Water can’t continue to leap-frog parts of Kilkenny says Councillor

Irish Water can’t continue to ‘leap-frog’ parts of Kilkenny.

That’s the call from one local councillor.

For quite some time 1,400 houses and a nursing home are under a boil notice and supply is interrupted leaving many frustrated.

Cllr Denis Hynes on KCLR Live earlier said it isn’t good enough – listen back to his conversation in full with our Eimear Ní Bhraonáin on KCLR Live here:

Irish Water was asked for comment and provided the following statement:

“Irish Water is committed to resolving the water supply issues on the Choill Rua water supply area and is in the process of upgrading the Water Treatment Plant to address the boil water notice on this supply. Equipment has been installed and is currently in process proving stage. Once process proving is complete and the upgraded works demonstrate that the issues affecting water quality have been addressed, the boil water notice can be lifted following consultation with the HSE. Irish Water will notify all customers once the BWN has been lifted.”