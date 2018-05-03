Irish Water working to address discolouration in North Kilkenny supply
KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Irish Water working to address discolouration in North Kilkenny supply

The utility says its examining ways to fix the problem

KCLR96FM News & Sport 2 hours ago
Less than a minute
Dripping Tap

Irish Water says they have been working to address discolouration issues with the water in parts of North Kilkenny.

They were responding to a query from KCLR after concerns were raised that action to rid old pipes of a build-up of manganese hadn’t been taken, despite promises.

In a statement Irish Water now say that the levels detected in the Clogh/Castlecomer supply don’t pose a risk to health but that they’re examining ways of fixing the problem.

In the meantime, they say the mains are flushed every week to prevent any further build-up and customers are advised to run the tap until the discolouration goes.

KCLR96FM News & Sport

© Copyright 2018 CK Broadcasting Ltd · All Rights Reserved
Registered office: Leggettsrath Business Park, Carlow Road, Kilkenny, Ireland
Sites: kclr96fm.com ·
Close