KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Irish Water working to address discolouration in North Kilkenny supply
The utility says its examining ways to fix the problem
Irish Water says they have been working to address discolouration issues with the water in parts of North Kilkenny.
They were responding to a query from KCLR after concerns were raised that action to rid old pipes of a build-up of manganese hadn’t been taken, despite promises.
In a statement Irish Water now say that the levels detected in the Clogh/Castlecomer supply don’t pose a risk to health but that they’re examining ways of fixing the problem.
In the meantime, they say the mains are flushed every week to prevent any further build-up and customers are advised to run the tap until the discolouration goes.