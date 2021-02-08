IT Carlow awards 51 students with academic scholarships

Institute of Technology Carlow has awarded academic scholarships to 51 students for the academic year 2020 / 2021.

The initiative awards an academic scholarship to first-year students who’ve attained the highest entry points for their chosen programme of study at the local facility and were drawn from the Carlow and Wexford campuses.

Amongst the awardees were twin brothers Luke and Pauric Cush, past pupils of CBS Carlow. Luke is currently pursuing a Bachelor of Engineering (Honours) in Mechanical Engineering and Pauric is studying for a Bachelor of Science (Honours) in Construction.

Eight Chinese nationals studying at Institute of Technology Carlow were also presented with awards under the Claddagh Scholarship Programme which was established and organised by Education in Ireland and is open to citizens of China and Hong Kong.

As part of the ceremony, six students – Jolly O’Rick, Pauline Kelly, Paul McNamara, Martin Meaghar, Corlea Freeland and Robert Freeland – were recipients of gold awards for their volunteer work in the community.