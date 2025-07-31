The push to prevent further loss of life on roads in Kilkenny and Carlow is officially underway.

The latest Operation Lifesaver road safety campaign kicked off this morning with Gardaí warning they’ll be out in force across the bank holiday weekend.

Five people have lost their lives on roads in Carlow and Kilkenny already this year.

Representatives with fire services personnel, Kilkenny County Council and the National Ambulance Services turned out at Foulkstown for an hour-long checkpoint to hammer-home the basic messages.

Divisional Roads Policing Inspector Paul Donohoe

While we also heard from others at today’s event, beginning with a representative of the National Ambulance Service who touched on what it’s like to attend crash scenes;