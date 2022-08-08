“It gave us the courage to move on” says Carlow entrepreneur Joanne Browne of ACORNS business development scheme

Women in business in rural Ireland are doubling their revenues to the tune of over €3million.

That’s according to the ACORNS business development scheme, who are re-launching their six-month programme today.

The scheme is open to all women in rural Ireland who want to develop a business.

Past participant Carlows Joanne Browne from JoBrowne Ireland explains how the programme helped her; “It gave us the courage to move on as well, you’ve other female entrepreneurs to talk to because it can be very lonely business, you’re working for yourself, if you have an idea you can talk to your fellow people about it and it’s just a great little community”.