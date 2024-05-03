A young Kilkenny artist is making headlines after his latest piece was hailed by global singing sensation Olivia Rodrigo.

14-year-old Seán Davis’ talents are well-known locally in particular his Lego likenesses of some household names.

He was given VIP tickets as a Christmas present to Dublin’s 3Arena for the gig of the performer who’s known for tracks including Vampire, Good 4 U and Bad Idea Right?

And on receipt of the passes, he decided to work on a portrait of the American performer and actress.

She happened to spot it from the stage and came over to accept it to hang in her tour bus.

Seán, a student at Grennan College, told KCLR News “She was so kind about it as well, she was amazing, it still doesn’t feel real, I’m amazed.”