An award winning programme is encouraging schools in Carlow and Kilkenny to learn about Europe.

The Blue Star programme has been in operation for 15 years and has introduced pupils to the European Union and a greater understanding of European democracy, languages and cultures

To date over 200,000 plus students have taken part and a call has been made for more to register especially Gaeilscoileanna, island schools and DEIS schools.

CEO of European Movement Ireland Noelle O’Connell spoke to KCLR News’ Martin Quilty about the programme.