O’Loughlin Gaels make the short journey to UPMC Nowlan Park this Saturday to face Dicksboro in the St Canice’s Credit Union Kilkenny Senior League.

O’Loughlin’s have started the campaign in fine form, making it two wins from two with victories over Glenmore and Lisdowney. Speaking after their latest win on Sunday, manager Brian Hogan said there’s plenty to be happy with but also areas to develop as the season unfolds.

“Yeah, equally last day we drove a lot of wides, the narrative was there was an awful lot of wides and we were disappointed. But I wasn’t really, to be honest, because we were creating the chances. I would be disappointed in another two months if we were driving them wide.

Even one or two of the bodies who maybe would have been disappointed with performance last week, I thought really stood up this week and had great games. And so it’s important that you’re kind of building, you know, as I said, it’s not going to just happen the first game. Games are going to come thick and fast, and it’s about trying to continue to build.”

