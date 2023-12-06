It’s day two of the Kilkenny Lions General Hamper Appeal

It’s day two of the General Auction by Kilkenny Lions Club.

Their 31st Christmas Hamper Appeal with KCLR and the Kilkenny People newspaper rolls on following huge success yesterday after which there were just three items left without a bid!

All proceeds go to help those in need locally.

Auction line 056 7796223 opens on KCLR Breakfast with John Walsh (7-10am) and again with John Keane on KCLR Lunch (1-4pm).

Here’s what you’re bidding for today: