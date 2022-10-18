“It’s needed as a matter of urgency” Castlecomer Councillor John Brennan on the need for high speed broadband in the area

“Good to see progress”.

That was the reaction of one Castlecomer Councillor as the municipal district got an update on high-speed broadband for the area.

A site’s been identified at the old Barracks to house a mast, with the plan’s drawings to be finalised.

Cllr John Brennan says it’s vital the area gets the service it needs:

“It’s very important that we proceed as quickly as possible because there’s a number of local businesses in the local community who are really waiting for the rollout of high-speed broadband for the area and it’s needed as a matter of urgency,” said Councillor Brennan.