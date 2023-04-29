KCLR NewsNews & Sport
It’s the best festival in the world, says John Cleere
The Smithwick's Kilkenny Roots Festival is taking place in venues across the city until Monday
That’s how the Smithwick’s Kilkenny Roots founder sums up the annual offering which is now in its 25th year.
96% of hotel beds are reportedly booked out – a number of them occupied by people who flock from other counties and countries.
John Cleere heads up the organising committee and explains why many return for the event:
“It’s the best festival in the world and particualry I think a lot of local people really get a really get a great kick out of this, they make it a special weekend.”
“Last night we could see people arriving from the UK and Germany. Its sortof on their calendar.”