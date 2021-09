Passed away on Tuesday 21st September at St Luke’s Hospital Kilkenny.

Reposing at Coady’s Funeral Home Castlecomer from 4pm on Thursday until 8 o’clock.

Removal on Friday morning to the Church of the Immaculate Conception Castlecomer, via his residence, for Requiem Mass at 11 o’clock followed by burial in Crosshill Cemetery.

Family flowers only with donations to the Carlow-Kilkenny Homecare Team.