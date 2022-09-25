Jenkinstown to recieve funding to help with flood prevention

Minister for the Office of Public Works has annouced that an area of Kilkenny will recieve funding to help assist in future flood prevention.

Ardaloo, Jekinstown County Kilkenny is to recieve 54 000 euro to fund minor flood mitigation works and a flood risk assesment.

The area known for flooding is being giving this funding under a Costal Protection Scheme .

Cathaoirleach of the Kilkenny County Council, Pat Fitzpatrick has welcomed the funding to the area saying that area in question is at a constant risk to flooding and a study to help improve these risks is much needed.