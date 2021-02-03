KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Kilkenny Carlow Garda Division get behind Jerusalema Challenge

The attempts have been dubbed the "Siochána Shuffle"

From An Garda Siochana Video

Gardaí across the country are making waves with their Jerusalema Challenge.

Their take on the popular line dance includes a video with scenes from Woodstock House & Gardens which KCLR News understands were shot last week.

Watch the video here:

Not to be outdone, the intrepid Sgt Ted Bear of the Kilkenny Carlow Garda Division has released his own version which you can view on our Facebook page.

Sgt. Ted Bear
Photo of Edwina Grace Edwina Grace Send an email 03/02/2021