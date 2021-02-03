Kilkenny Carlow Garda Division get behind Jerusalema Challenge

Gardaí across the country are making waves with their Jerusalema Challenge.

Their take on the popular line dance includes a video with scenes from Woodstock House & Gardens which KCLR News understands were shot last week.

Watch the video here:

We have stepped up to the Swiss police @fedpolCH #JerusalemaChallenge. Gardaí across Ireland answered the call to give the public we serve a lift in these challenging times. #StayTogether #homeStaySafe pic.twitter.com/sbLdkk54hB — Garda Info (@gardainfo) February 2, 2021

Not to be outdone, the intrepid Sgt Ted Bear of the Kilkenny Carlow Garda Division has released his own version which you can view on our Facebook page.