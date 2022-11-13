Jo Jo Dullard will be remembered in Kilkenny today, 27 years after her disapearance

The annual gathering event to remember Jojo Dullard will take place today in Kilkenny.

It will begin at 12.15pm, and participants will walk from the Kilkenny Castle courytyard to the missing persons monument in the Castle Park.

All are welcome to attend the event, which is being hosted by Jojo’s family and friends.

It’s 27 years since the then 21 year old disappeared without trace.

Speaking to KCLR, Jojo’s sister Kathlenn Bergin welcomed the new cold case investigation into her sister’s disappearance:

“they’re putting everything they can into the case and they’ve done an awful lot and our prayers are with them that, please god we’ll get the result. That we’ll find Jo Jo in the end”