Jo Jo Dullard’s sister says family are hopeful they’ll soon have answers on her disappearance

Jo Jo Dullard’s family say they’re “hopeful” that they may soon find out what happened to her, as Gardaí are renewing their appeal for information on her disappearance.

Today marks the 25th anniversary since the Kilkenny woman went missing, and Gardaí say they are determined to provide answers and bring her murderer to justice.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who saw the 21 year old in Kildare’s Moone Village on November 9th 1995- her last known sighting- to come forward.

Last month, their investigations were upgraded to a murder inquiry.

Jo Jo’s sister Kathleen Bergin says they’ve received an influx of calls since then, but they need more help;

“They’ve received quite a number of calls since the upgrade, and there’s a team now set up working away at it. They are ready for more calls to come in. and there’s still a lot of work to be done. There’s a lot of activity going on at the moment, and we’re very hopeful that something will come of it now. We’re appealing to people who have information to come forward and help us. No matter ho small it is, it’s vital they come forward with that piece of information” she told KCLR Live.