Join Me In The Pines live on KCLR Drive

Dave Geraghty is back with new material from Join Me In The Pines.

His solo project (outside of his Bell X1 duties) turned from Dave Geraghty into Join Me In The Pines with the release of Inherit in late 2014.

While he’s on duty with Bell X1 at the sold out King John’s Castle this weekend, he’s kicking off a solo tour for May/June, starting with Cleere’s in Kilkenny on 11 May.

Dave dropped into studio for some tunes and chats about the new body of work, putting his own new material out there, picking venues, expanding his sound and more in between.

In the catch up above, you’ll find live performances of Joy Is A Lion from 2014’s Inherit and Ragdoll, the opening track from 2007’s Kill Your Darlings.

Join Me In The Pines: Two To Fall In Love

Two to Fall in Love is the new single and you can hear it on KCLR Drive or request it on 083 3069696. Check out the tune in full below.