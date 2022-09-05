Carlow-Kilkenny TD Phelan says he is completing registration of a rental property with the RTB

Carlow-Kilkenny TD John Paul Phelan says he is in the process of completing the registration a rental property with the RTB.

A Sunday Newspaper yesterday highlighted the fact that an apartment co-owned by the Fine Gael TD was not registered with the Residential Tenancies Board.

Deputy Phelan has been explaining on KCLR that the tenancy has always been fully registered with the RTB.

However he says he submitted the renewal application in July before the deadline – and before the Robert Troy controversy – but it was incomplete and the RTB had come back looking for extra information about the tenants.

Deputy Phelan has told KCLR’s The Way It is that he will complete his renewal as soon as his tenants come back to him with the extra details needed.