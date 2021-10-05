Judgement Day for Carlow’s Pride of Place entries

It’s judgement day for Carlow’s entries in a national competition.

Pride of Place judges typically visit local communities to see in-person the work that’s being done but this year those selected will make online presentations.

First up locally is Take a Part Carlow who’ll showcase their outline virtually from 12:30pm, followed then at 3pm by the crew at Carlow Mental Health.

Jannette Kelly of the latter group has told KCLR News that “Promoting positive mental health makes a difference and we’ll be showing the judges a culmination of 11 years work around advocating, educating, breaking down barriers and signposting”.