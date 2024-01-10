Justice Minister Helen McEntee ‘extremely concerned’ for wellbeing of 14 migrants found in container that arrived into Rosslare Europort

The Justice Minister says she’s extremely concerned for the wellbeing of 14 migrants who were found in a container as they entered the country.

Two children and 12 adults were discovered in the refrigerated container which arrived into Rosslare Europort off a ferry from Belgium on Monday.

The Taoiseach has said those involved can apply for asylum or be helped to leave the country.

Journalist from the Wexford People, Brendan Furlong, says they were found in good health and are currently being processed, noting; “They were medically attended at the scene and following medical advice then they were brought to city west in Dublin for processing”.

He adds “At the moment the Gardaí are carrying out an investigation but there’s nothing emerging from that at this stage”.