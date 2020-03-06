KCLR Drive: Hermitage Green performing Afterglow, By The Glow Of The Kerosene Light

Afterglow by Hermitage Green is out today.

To mark the occasion, the Limerick quintet dropped into the show for a catchup on the new album, touring to the Middle East and Australia and two live tunes.

First up you’ll get an acoustic version of the new single and we close out with a version of Wince Coles’ By The Glow Of The Kerosene Light that would put the hairs standing on your neck.

Catch them live at Limerick’s Docklands on 6 June.