KCLR Live: Third Enforcement Order Issued At Tullow Development

Carlow County Council has issued the latest order against Carlow Warehousing Ltd over six breaches of the planning permission to build a massive warehouse near the Links estate.

Residents had a meeting with local Councillors earlier this week to voice their concerns about a large mound of earth or berm bank around the site, and the type of fencing used. Cllr Brian O’Donoghue says their concerns will now be addressed, and these enforcement orders prove the right safeguards are in place for the local planning process.

Noel Fludgate of The Links joins Eimear to discuss the latest on the issue and what he calls on the council to “do the right thing” and remove the fence and the hill. They are then joined by Cllr O’Donoghue, who hopes that residents of the links will be able to have a relaxing day in the sun Berm free within the coming weeks.