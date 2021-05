BDSM is not always depicted in a positive light in the media but according to Audrey Casey, Sex and Relationship Coach “Trust, communication and negotiation” are the cornerstones of the BDSM community.

Audrey explains that letters in BDSM can stand for Bondage & Discipline, Dominance & Submission or Sadism & Masochism interchangeably and should be viewed not as “The erotic nature of a power dynamic” between consenting parties.