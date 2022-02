Cllr. Brian O’Donoghue joined Eimear to express shock at the death of a man, following a stabbing incident near Shillelagh.

Emergency services were called to a house in the Ballyconnell area at around 8 o’clock last night where they found a 36 year old man with stab wounds.

A man and a woman also aged in their 30’s have been arrested, and are being questioned at Bray and Baltinglass garda stations.