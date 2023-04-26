KCLR LIVE: A Special Cyclethon is happening in Kilkenny for Go Purple Day

KCLR LIVE:

Go Purple Day, the national day to raise awareness & funds for local Domestic Abuse services is on Friday. The day will be marked in Kilkenny by a special Cyclethon, led by members of the local GardaÍ, with support from Amber Women’s Refuge & Newpark Close FRC. We’re asking listeners to come down & do a stint on the bike to send a message of zero tolerance of domestic violence in our community. Naoimh Murphy of Amber Women’s Refuge, Inspector Alma Molloy of Kilkenny Garda Station and Eileen Dillon of Newpark Close FRC tell us more.